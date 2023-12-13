State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-06760 

Published December 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Craig Chevrier
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Craig Chevrier late of Hinesburg, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 12/4/2023
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Laura A Carotenuto
Executor/Administrator: Laura A Carotenuto, Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd., Suite 125, South Burlington, Vermont, 05403 802-864-5951, [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 12/13/2023
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401
