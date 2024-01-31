 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07014 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 31, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07014 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Roger Fuller

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Roger Fuller, late of Georgia, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 01/24/2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David Fuller

Executor/Administrator: David Fuller c/o Geraldine E. Stewart Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Road, Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05403

Phone Number: 802-864-5951

Email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: January 31, 2024

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit – Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478

