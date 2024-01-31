State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07605 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Robert Morris
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Robert Morris, late of Essex Junction.
I have been appointed to administer this estate.All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice.The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: January 29, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Mary L. Morris
Executor/Administrator: Mary L. Morris, 7 Beech St., Essex Junction, VT 05452
phone number: 802-488-0833
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: January 31, 2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402
