 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-00065 | Act 250 Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 07, 2024 Legal Notices » Act 250 Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-00065 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Keith Bates

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Keith Bates, late of Burlington.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: January 30, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Todd C. Bates

Executor/Administrator: Todd C. Bates c/o Drislane Law Office, PO Box 1080, Williston, VT 05495
phone: 802-860-7266
email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven DaysPublication Date: 02/07/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation