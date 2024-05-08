 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-02252 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 08, 2024 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-02252 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Todd Martel

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Todd Martel, late of South Burlington, Vermont

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: May 6, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Emily Martel, Administrator

Executor/Administrator: Estate of Todd Martel c/o Stackpole & French Law Offices P.O. Box 819, Stowe, VT 05672
[email protected]
(802) 253-7339

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: May 8, 2024

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont — Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 511, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402

