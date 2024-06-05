State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-02739 In re ESTATE of Nicholas V Palmier 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Nicholas V. Palmier, late of Winooski, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.Dated: May 29, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Nicholas D. Palmier, 36 Hickok Street Winooski VT 05404
phone: 802-922-1088
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 06/05/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401
