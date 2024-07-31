 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03556 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03556 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Elizabeth A. Ruane

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Elizabeth A. Ruane, late of Shelburne, Vermont.

We have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to us at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: July 23, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Robert J. DiSabato, Jr.
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Julie Bromage

Executors: Robert J. DiSabato, Jr., Julie Bromage c/o Hethba Fatnassi, Esq., Gravel & Shea, PC, P.O. Box 369, Burlington, VT 05402
phone: 802-658-0220
email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 07/31/2024

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401

