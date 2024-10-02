State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03742 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Gary E. Cunningham
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Gary E. Cunningham, late of Burlington, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: September 27, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kami-Jo Cunningham, Administratrix
c/o Harry C. Parker, Esq.,38 Community Lane, Suite 4,
South Hero, VT 05486
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 10/2/2024
Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Division
175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
