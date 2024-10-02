 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03742 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 02, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-03742 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Gary E. Cunningham

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Gary E. Cunningham, late of Burlington, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: September 27, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kami-Jo Cunningham, Administratrix

c/o Harry C. Parker, Esq.,38 Community Lane, Suite 4,

South Hero, VT 05486

email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 10/2/2024

Probate Court: Chittenden Probate Division

175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation