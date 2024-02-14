State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07014 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Roger Fuller
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Roger Fuller, late of Georgia, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 01/24/2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ David Fuller
Executor/Administrator: David Fuller c/o Geraldine E. Stewart Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Road, Suite 125, South Burlington, VT 05403
Phone Number: 802-864-5951
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: February 14, 2024
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit – Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478
