State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-00986 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Michele Anne Murphy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Michele Anne Murphy, late of Bakersfield, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: May 3, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kyle J. Gabaree
Executor/Administrator: Kyle J. Gabaree, c/o Laura E. Gorsky, Esq., PO Box 471, Richmond, VT 05477
phone: 802-434-3344
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 05/08/2024
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478
find, follow, fan us: