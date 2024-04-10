State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Grand Isle Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07691 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Carolyn Brown
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Carolyn Brown, late of Grand Isle.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 04/04/2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Herman C. Brown II
Executor/Administrator: Herman C. Brown II, 108 West Walnut Street, Arcadia, FL 34266
phone: 207-479-9556
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 04/10/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont – Grand Isle Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: PO Box 7, North Hero, VT 05474
