State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Lamoille Unit Docket 24-PR-02873 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of John O'Connell
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: John O'Connell, late of Morrisville, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: July 10, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Scott M. O'Connell
Executor/Administrator: Scott M. O'Connell, Executor/Administrator, 303 Oak Knoll Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
phone: 347-891-2031
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 07/10/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Lamoille Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 154 Main Street, Hyde Park, VT 05655
