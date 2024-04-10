State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Lamoille Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-00972 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Deborah Godin
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Deborah L Godin, late of Eden Mills
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Kris Godin
Executor/Administrator: Elsie Godin and Kris Godin, 4921 VT Rte 100, Eden Mills, VT 05478
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 04/10/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont – Lamoille Civil Division,
Address of Probate Court: 154 Main Street, Hyde Park, VT 05655
