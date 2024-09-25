State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Lamoille Unit Docket NO. 24-PR-04684 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Re the Estate of Carol S. Byrd
NOTICE OF PETITION TO OPEN THE ESTATE OF CAROL S. BYRD VIA PUBLICATION
This summons and notice is directed to: Donna Byrd Quintin.
Notice of hearing for decedent's estate, Docket No. 24-PR-04684:
The Executrix, Melissa LaCasse, has filed a Petition to Open the Estate of Carol S. Byrd. You may be considered an heir and an interested person in regard to the Estate of Carol S. Byrd. The Executrix's Petition and supporting documents are on file and may be obtained at the office of the Clerk of the Court,Lamoille County Courthouse, 154 Main Street, Hyde Park, VT 05655. In regard to this Petition to Openthe Estate, the Probate Court has set a hearing to take place on October 24, 2024, at 9:30am. This publication constitutes your notice of this hearing.
In order to receive any further notice of actions or files in the proceeding, you must give or mail the Executrix and the Court a written response and/or notice of appearance with a current mailing address within 21 days after the date on which this Summons was first published. You must send a copy to the Executrix's attorney located at: Stackpole & French Law Offices, Edward B. French, Jr., Esq., P.O. Box819, Stowe, Vermont 05672. You must also give or mail your written response and/or notice of appearance to the Court located at: Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Probate Division, 154 Main Street,Hyde Park, VT 05655.
THE COURT NEEDS TO KNOW HOW TO REACH YOU SO THAT YOU WILL BE INFORMED OFALL MATTERS RELATING TO THIS PROBATE ESTATE. If you have not hired an attorney and are representing yourself, it is important that you file a Notice of Appearance form, to give the court your name, mailing address and phone number (and email address, if you have one). You must also mail or deliver a copy of the form to the lawyer or party who sent you this paperwork, so that you will receive copies of anything else they file with the court.
You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should ask the courtclerk for information about places where you can get free legal help. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still give the Court a written response and notice of appearance to protect your rights.
Probate Judge, James R Dean Mahoney
