 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07398 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 10, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 23-PR-07398 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Sherrie Brophy

Notice to Creditors

To the creditors of: Sherrie Brophy, late of Lowell, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 01/08/2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Clayton H. Paltrineri, Executor

Executor/Administrator: Clayton H. Paltrineri

Mailing address: PO Box 37, Lowell, VT 05847.

Phone number: 802-744-6417,

Email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 01/10/2024

Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 247 Main St., Newport, VT 05855

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation