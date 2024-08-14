State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.:24-PR-01559 

Published August 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of Frederic Oliver Diette
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Frederic Oliver Diette, late of Balitmore City, Maryland.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: February 6, 2024
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Gregory Bruce Diette
Executor/Administrator: Gregory Bruce Diette, c/o Laura E. Gorsky, Esq., PO Box 471, Richmond, VT 05477
phone: 802-434-3344
email: [email protected]
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 08/14/2024
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Orleans Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 247 Main St., Newport, VT 05855
find, follow, fan us: