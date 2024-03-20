 State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-01098 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 20, 2024 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 24-PR-01098 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re ESTATE of Elaine Spargo

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Elaine Spargo, late of Shelburne, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 13, 2024

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Susan Houle

Executor/Administrator: Susan Houle, c/o Brian Creech, Esq., 346 Shelburne Rd., Suite 603, Burlington, VT 05402

phone: 802-863-9603
email: [email protected]

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 03/20/2024

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Chittenden Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street , Burlington, VT 05401

