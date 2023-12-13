State of VermontSuperior Court Environmental DivisionDocket No. 23-ENV -00140In re. Hillview Heights LLC PreliminarySubdivision Approval 

Published December 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Now Come Neighbors Bradley Holt and Jason Pelletier of 1931 Hillview Road and David Kauck of 2212 Hillview Road ("Appellants"), by and through their counsel, MSK Attorneys, and hereby appeals, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4471 and 10 V.S.A. Ch. 220 to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, the Town of Richmond's Development Review Board's November 15, 2023 decision issuing final subdivision approval to Hillview Heights LLC for a 7-lot subdivision of property located at 2427 Hillview Heights Road. A copy of the DRB's decision is attached hereto.
Appellants have a right to appeal pursuant to 10 V.S.A chapter 220 as the applicants are interested persons. Appellants are neighbors to the proposed subdivision and reside in the immediate vicinity of the subdivision. They can see the proposed development and will impacted by traffic, and run-off impacts from the proposed development. Appellants participated n the Richmond proceedings.
To All Interested Persons: In order to participate in this appeal, you must enter an appearance in the Vermont Environmental Court within twenty-one (21) days of receiving this Notice of Appeal. Notices of Appearance should be mailed to Jennifer Teske, Court Office Manager, Vermont Superior Court—Environmental Division, 32 Cherry Street, Suite 303, Burlington, VT 05401.
DATED at Burlington, Vermont this 7th day of December, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
MSK ATTORNEYS
By: /s/ Alexander LaRosa_
Alexander LaRosa, ERN 5814
275 College Street, P.O. Box 4485
Burlington, VT 05406-4485
Phone: 802-861-7000 (x119)
Fax: 802-861-7007
Email: [email protected]
Attorneys for Appellants
