 State of VermontSuperior Court Family Division Addison UnitDocket No. 22-JV-1162 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 10, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

State of VermontSuperior Court Family Division Addison UnitDocket No. 22-JV-1162 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In re: A.M.

Order and Notice of Hearing

To: Louis Badger, putative father of A.M., you are hereby notified that you have been ordered by the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division to contact DCF family services worker Amy Nichols at 802 798-9096 on or before 02/02/2024 for the purpose of scheduling a genetic test to determine the parentage of A.M. Failure to respond as ordered may result in a default judgment against you and a finding that you are the legal parent of A.M. In addition, you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to A.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to A.M. will be held on February 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Addison Family Division, at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802 388-7741. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all your parental rights to A.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Louis Badger if an address for him is known.

Honorable David Fenster

Superior Court Judge

Date 1/2/2024

Vermont Superior Court Filed 01/02/24

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation