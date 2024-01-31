 State Of VermontSuperior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-JV-1210 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

In Re: R.T.

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Ashley Thibault, mother of R.T., you are hereby notified that a hearing to terminate your parental rights to R.T. will be held on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in termination of your parental rights to R.T. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.

Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

Elizabeth F. Novotny 1/18/2024

Superior Court Judge Date

