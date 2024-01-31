State Of VermontSuperior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-JV-1210 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.
In Re: R.T.
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: Ashley Thibault, mother of R.T., you are hereby notified that a hearing to terminate your parental rights to R.T. will be held on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in termination of your parental rights to R.T. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
Elizabeth F. Novotny 1/18/2024
Superior Court Judge Date
find, follow, fan us: