August 21, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Storage Bin Auction Self Storage 

Published August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

1900 Williston Road South Burlington,Vt

September 5, 2024 at 9 AM.

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction at above date and time.

Bernie Miller JR- A8
William Francis-B1
Sharon Stevens-A2
Sara FickettE-1
Connor DwyerC-4
Alicia Prince- B2
Michelle French-D10
Ghenadie Plamadeala-E-13
Albert Smith- D16
Korine Whitney-A-14
Elvir Pasic-C17

