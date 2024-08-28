 Storage Bin Auction Self Storage | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 28, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Storage Bin Auction Self Storage 

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:54 a.m.

1900 Williston Road South Burlington, Vt

September 5, 2024 at 9 AM.

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction at above date and time.

Bernie Miller JR- A8

William Francis-B1

Sharon Stevens-A2

Sara Fickett E-1

Connor Dwyer C-4

Alicia Prince- B2

Michelle French-D10

Ghenadie Plamadeala-E-13

Albert Smith- D16

Korine Whitney-A-14

Elvir Pasic-C17

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation