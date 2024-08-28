Storage Bin Auction Self Storage 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:54 a.m.
1900 Williston Road South Burlington, Vt
September 5, 2024 at 9 AM.
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction at above date and time.
Bernie Miller JR- A8
William Francis-B1
Sharon Stevens-A2
Sara Fickett E-1
Connor Dwyer C-4
Alicia Prince- B2
Michelle French-D10
Ghenadie Plamadeala-E-13
Albert Smith- D16
Korine Whitney-A-14
Elvir Pasic-C17
