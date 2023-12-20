 Superior Court Civil DivisionChittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-04767 | Notice of Sales | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 20, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice of Sales

Superior Court Civil DivisionChittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-04767 

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In Re: Abandoned Mobile Home of Bill Rublee, Jr.

Notice of Auction Sale

Please take notice that the Auction Sale of the Abandoned Mobile Home of Bill Rublee, Jr. shall take place on December 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the location of the Mobile Home, 38 Wile Street in Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park, Hinesburg, Vermont. The Mobile Home shall be conveyed to the highest bidder, in "AS IS" condition. Other terms to be announced at sale.

Inquiries to Plaintiff's counsel.

Dated this 20th day of December, 2023.Steven J. Kantor, Esq.

Doremus Kantor & Zullo

346 Shelburne Road, Suite 603

P.O. Box 445

Burlington, VT 05402-0445

(802) 863-9603

[email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff Sunset Lake Cooperative

