Superior Court Civil DivisionChittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-04767 

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In Re: Abandoned Mobile Home of Bill Rublee, Jr.
Please take notice that the Auction Sale of the Abandoned Mobile Home of Bill Rublee, Jr. shall take place on December 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the location of the Mobile Home, 38 Wile Street in Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park, Hinesburg, Vermont. The Mobile Home shall be conveyed to the highest bidder, in "AS IS" condition. Other terms to be announced at sale.
Inquiries to Plaintiff's counsel.
Dated this 20th day of December, 2023.Steven J. Kantor, Esq.
Doremus Kantor & Zullo
346 Shelburne Road, Suite 603
P.O. Box 445
Burlington, VT 05402-0445
(802) 863-9603
Attorney for Plaintiff Sunset Lake Cooperative
find, follow, fan us: