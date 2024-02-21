The Contents of Storage Units: 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Will be sold on or about the 2nd of March 2024 at 10:00 am to satisfy debt. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
Unit #, Name, Description
99 Michael Whitney Household Goods
47 James Savard Household Goods
42 Jennifer Burnor Household Goods
16 Serina Shows Household Goods
Location: Milton MiniStorage, 3-11 Chrisemily Lane, Milton, VT
Questions: Leslie 802-893-7952
