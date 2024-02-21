 The Contents of Storage Units: | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 21, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

The Contents of Storage Units: 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Will be sold on or about the 2nd of March 2024 at 10:00 am to satisfy debt. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

Unit #, Name, Description

99 Michael Whitney Household Goods

47 James Savard Household Goods

42 Jennifer Burnor Household Goods

16 Serina Shows Household Goods

Location: Milton MiniStorage, 3-11 Chrisemily Lane, Milton, VT

Questions: Leslie 802-893-7952

