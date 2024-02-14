 The Enosburgh-Richford UUSD | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 14, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

The Enosburgh-Richford UUSD 

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 14, 2024 at 11:11 a.m.

has established pre-qualification criteria that contractors should meet to be included on a list of bidders for the installation of a pellet boiler system at Richford High School. Qualification statements are due no later than 3:00 PM, March 8, 2024. For a copy of the criteria and submission instructions, please contact Brad Noviski ([email protected]; 518-645-4559).

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation