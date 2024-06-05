The Town of Underhill is requesting bid proposals 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
for hauling 3500 tons of winter sand mix to be awarded June 13, 2024. Contract service period to begin July 1, 2024 to October 31,2024. Please follow this link to the actual bid document that must be submitted: https://www.underhillvt.gov/request-proposals-rfps
The contract will be based on a per ton delivered price and will not include the price of the sand. The winter sand mix will be hauled from Dale E Percy (Nadeau's Sand & Gravel); 1908 VT RT 15 E Johnson, VT 05656 to Town of Underhill Town Garage; 77 New Road Underhill, VT. This route is approximately 27 miles one way. The required route would travel VT Route 15 to Park Street, River Road / Pleasant Valley Road to New Road. Travel is not allowed on Pleasant Valley Road from Cambridge due to the weight limit restrictions at the bridge near Deane Road (Underhill Bridge #7)
All questions related to this Invitation to Bid shall be directed to the Highway Supervisor, Russ
Clark, P.O. Box 120, Underhill, VT 05489. Phone (802) 899-9959, or email at [email protected]. For other than routine questions, the Highway Supervisor will answer in writing and distribute to all prospective contractors that announce their intention to bid.
Sealed bids for hauling winter sand mix for the Town of Underhill will be received at the Town Clerk's Office, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, Underhill (mailing address is Town of Underhill, P.O. Box 120, Underhill, VT 05489) until 12:00 P.M. prevailing time on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. SEALED BIDS MUST BE CLEARY MARKED "WINTER SAND MIX HAULING" Bids will be opened at this time. Bids will be forwarded to the Underhill Highway Supervisor for review. Their recommendation will be made to the Selectboard on Thursday, June 13th.
