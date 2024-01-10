The Vermont Army National Guard 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
is proposing to demolish the Winooski Armory, located at 255 Lafountain Street, and sell the vacant parcel. The Armory is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places; therefore, this action is considered an adverse effect. A Memorandum of Agreement between the VTARNG, the National Guard Bureau and the Vermont State Historic Preservation Office has been developed to mitigate this adverse effect.
Interested parties may review and comment on this MOA from (January 10, 2024 – February 9,2024).
Copies of the MOA can be obtained by emailing Tami Wuestenberg, [email protected].
