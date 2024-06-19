 To All Persons Who May Be Interested Please Take Notice | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 19, 2024 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

To All Persons Who May Be Interested Please Take Notice 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.

of the Dissolution of Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc. F/D/B/A Pauline's Restaurant And Notice Of Right To File Claims Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc. f/d/b/a Pauline's Restaurant submitted to the Vermont Secretary of State Articles of Dissolution effective May 24, 2024.

Pursuant to Title 11A of the Vermont Statutes §14.06 and §14.07 pertaining to notice to creditors of the cessation of business activities and the dissolution of the business entity, all persons having claims against Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc. f/d/b/a Pauline's Restaurant who have not otherwise received notice of dissolution are hereby noticed that claims against Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc. may be submitted to Lynch Legal Services, PLLC 28 Day Lane, Ste. 20, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Any person submitting a claim must provide the name and address of the entity making the claim, the amount of the claim with an itemization of any supplemental or extra charges. For this purpose copies of bills clearly setting forth the product or services provided, the date incurred, the amount and any separate charges may be submitted.

Claims against Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc. will be barred unless a claim is submitted on or before September 19, 2024 by mailing the claim to Lynch Legal Services, PLLC at the address stated above.

Notice of the dissolution has been mailed to all known creditors of Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc.

Be advised that Blue Heron Café and Catering, Inc. f/d/b/a Pauline's Restaurant was insolvent at the time of dissolution. Any and all remaining assets are subject to claims of secured creditors. There will not be a distribution of any funds for the payment of unsecured creditors regardless of whether claims are submitted.

Any person with questions about this notice may direct their inquiries to Lynch Legal Services, PLLC at the above address.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation