TO: UNKNOWN BIRTH FATHER 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice to Interested Persons of Commencement of Adoption Proceedings
You are hereby notified that a petition requesting the adoption of Baby Morris has been filed in this court. The child was born in Burlington, Vermont on February 10, 2024.
When a hearing is scheduled, you will receive a separate notice of hearing.
This is the first action in this proceeding. If you want to receive notice of future hearings, events, or motions which may occur in this matter until it is concluded you must enter an appearance in this proceeding with the court. This can be accomplished by returning to the court a completed "Notice of Appearance" form which can be found on the public website, www.vermontjudiciary.org. If you have questions about the nature of this proceeding or the purpose or content of this notice, you may inquire by calling or writing to the Probate Division.
Please take this notice seriously. If you do not respond to this notice within 20 days of its publication, in some way, by contacting the Chittenden Probate Court, you will lose your standing to participate as a party to the adoption case. You will not be a person whose consent is required for the adoption petition to move forward.
find, follow, fan us: