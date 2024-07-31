 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 22, 2024 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 22, 2024 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 22, 2024 at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676.

Time: Aug 22, 2024 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89731795768?pwd=7yWBJGCik6qBlbXQ0wEX6bbqTSIOvU.1

Meeting ID: 897 3179 5768

Passcode: 221349

The following applications will be reviewed:

2024-09-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: John Devine, 4387 Notch Rd., Subdivide a +/-2.11 acre parcel, Proposed Lot #4, from an existing +/-56.07 acre parcel known as Lot #1. Two parcels were previously subdivided from Lot #1; +/-2.02 acres (Lot #2) and +/-2.00 acres (Lot #3). Lot #1 contains an existing single family home with accessory buildings and Lot #4 is being proposed with a single family home, on-site septic and drilled supply well. (Tax Map #1-0044387)

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

