Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: August 22, 2024 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on August 22, 2024 at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676.
Time: Aug 22, 2024 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89731795768?pwd=7yWBJGCik6qBlbXQ0wEX6bbqTSIOvU.1
Meeting ID: 897 3179 5768
Passcode: 221349
The following applications will be reviewed:
2024-09-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: John Devine, 4387 Notch Rd., Subdivide a +/-2.11 acre parcel, Proposed Lot #4, from an existing +/-56.07 acre parcel known as Lot #1. Two parcels were previously subdivided from Lot #1; +/-2.02 acres (Lot #2) and +/-2.00 acres (Lot #3). Lot #1 contains an existing single family home with accessory buildings and Lot #4 is being proposed with a single family home, on-site septic and drilled supply well. (Tax Map #1-0044387)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
