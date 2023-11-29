 Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: December 14, 2023 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 29, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: December 14, 2023 

Published November 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on December 14, 2023, at 6:30pm.

Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85766399652pwd=N0I2bFBXMGtBVlR4UXRielhSRzhYQT09

Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 ID Meeting ID: 857 6639 9652 Passcode: 228806

The following applications will be reviewed:

2023-16-DRB; Applicant: Tucker Andrews & Kaelyn Modrak are seeking a setback waiver of the Mill Brook buffer for the construction of an accessory structure at 3533 Nashville Rd.

(Tax Map# 1-0023533)

Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation