Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: December 14, 2023 

Published November 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on December 14, 2023, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85766399652pwd=N0I2bFBXMGtBVlR4UXRielhSRzhYQT09
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656 ID Meeting ID: 857 6639 9652 Passcode: 228806
The following applications will be reviewed:
2023-16-DRB; Applicant: Tucker Andrews & Kaelyn Modrak are seeking a setback waiver of the Mill Brook buffer for the construction of an accessory structure at 3533 Nashville Rd.
(Tax Map# 1-0023533)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
