Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: June 13, 2024 

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2024 at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89080772339?pwd=eEJ3dFJTQk5uRCs3Z3k2VTNWdVUvdz09
Meeting ID: 890 8077 2339
Passcode: 368799
The following applications will be reviewed:
2024-04-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Jeremy and Andrea Knepper, 110 Stone Hill Rd., is seeking to amend a previously approved boundary line adjustment to modify the adjoining property line but with no change to the parcel acres from the areas prior to the 2023 decision (2023-04-DRB & 2023-05-DRB)(Tax Map #11-2120113).
2024-05-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Bolton Dome Company, Andrew Roy, 200 Champ Ln. is seeking a conditional use for the construction of three primitive cabins for limited commercial use by outdoor recreationalists (Tax Map #9-4090579).
2024-06-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Michael & Chealsea Hunter and Curt Hunter, 428 Bolton Valley Access Rd., are seeking two setback waivers to extend the roofline of an existing non-conforming structure. (Tax Map #15-3000428)
2024-07-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Rodney Pingree, 3623 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy., is seeking a conditional use to elevate existing single-family structure for the purposes of providing flood mitigation within the Flood Hazard Overlay I. (Tax Map #15-2003623)
2024-08-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Miranda Hance, 3497 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy., is a conditional use for the redevelopment of an existing lot replacing the former home with the new proposed home providing flood mitigation. (Tax Map #15-2003497)
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
