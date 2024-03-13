Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: March 28, 2024 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on March 28, 2024 at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86322139060?pwd=NUZ5d2RmYWVCWVlLWlpDZUdSaHBEZz09
Meeting ID: 863 2213 9060 Passcode: 011741
The following applications will be reviewed:
2024-01-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Lynn & Michael Lovejoy, 60 Beaver Brook Farm Rd., are seeking a conditional use review for the construction of an addition to an existing structure and the construction of a detached garage to replace an aging barn damaged in the flood event of July 2023. (Tax Map #14-4020300).
2024-02-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Amy Rubin, 1934 Notch Rd., is seeking a setback waiver for a non-conforming lot for the purposes of receiving an approved building envelope for a future dwelling unit. (Tax Map #5-0041934).
2024-03-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Richard Weston, 1925 Happy Hallow Rd., Seeking a conditional use review to approve a building envelope for a single family dwelling. (Tax Map #12-4101801).
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at [email protected]. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
