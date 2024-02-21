Town of Colchester Selectboard Public Hearing 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 6:35 P.M. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, for the purpose of considering amendments to the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:
a. Modify temporary uses and structures exempt from review [§2.07-E];
b. Modify requirements for accessory buildings and add section for exempt accessory structures [§2.09-A];
c. Align requirements for accessory dwelling units with state statute [§2.09-B(1)];
d. Define permitting thresholds and requirements for heights of fences, modify exemptions, and update definition [§2.10, Article 12];
e. Modify Sign Regulations [§2.18];
f. Update GD3/FBC Street Tables to accommodate required additional floor bonus for affordable housing development per S.100, and add definitions [§4.03 Tables 2, 3, and 4 and Article 12];
g. Amend and restructure regulations pertaining to Congregate Housing density bonus [§9.07-D, Article 12];
h. Add new section on Temporary Certificates of Occupancy, include and relocate allowance for a temporary certificate of occupancy under Article 10 to this section [§10.01-C, §11.04-B];
i. Amend RV parking requirements [§10.01-J];
j. Decrease parking requirements for Duplex and Multi-Unit Dwellings per S.100 [§10.01-O, Table 10-2];
k. Remove duplicative section for landscaping screening & buffering requirements [§10.04-B];
l. Add "Emergency Shelter" as a Use and add definition [Article 12 and Table A-1];
m. Allow use 2.172, Large Equipment Sales" as a conditional use in the GD2 zoning district [Table A-1];
n. Change single unit and duplex residential use from Conditional use to Permitted use in the LS1 zoning district [Table A-1]
o. Modify Frontage Requirements to remove dwelling unit ratio and reduce frontage requirements for each District [Table A-2];
p. Amend definition of 'Inn" [Article 12];
q. Minor amendments for clarity and consistency:
i. Modify sections and definitions throughout to change references from "Single-Family Dwelling" to "Single-Unit Dwelling," "Two-Family Dwelling" to "Duplex," and "Multi-Family Dwelling" to "Multi-Unit Dwelling." Delete definitions of "Family" and "Household." [throughout]
ii. Clarify language regarding structure exempt from setback requirements [§2.05-G]
iii. Update title referencing "Fire Prevention Ordinance" [§2.16]
iv. Update language referencing "Sign Ordinance" [§10.13]
v. Clarify language allowing extensions of Zoning Permit approvals [§11.05-A]
vi. Remove Swimming Pools as an Accessory Use [Article 12]
These are a summary of the proposed changes. Copies of the adopted and proposed regulations can be found at the Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road and may also be reviewed online at https://bit.ly/3uKyMWq. To participate in the hearing, you may 1) attend in person or 2) send written comment to the Colchester Selectboard via USPS at the address herein or via email to Cathyann LaRose, [email protected].
COLCHESTER SELECTBOARD
