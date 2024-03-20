Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to [email protected] with "Citizens to be Heard - Chapter 6½ fees" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
A summary of the proposed amendments to Chapter Six and a Half (6 ½) of the Colchester Code of Ordinance: Fees for Permits and Licenses Generally is as follows: 1) Amend fee schedule as per table 6a, enumerated and 2) update Sec. 6 ½-4 to detail policy and procedures for annual fee increases.
A complete set of the changes with related memorandum is available at: https://bit.ly/49LdLdA
If you have questions regarding these amendments, please contact Planning and Zoning Director Cathyann LaRose at 802.264.5602.
For publication no later than March 20, 2024 (15 days prior to Public Hearing)
