Town Of Colchester Selectboard Public Hearing 

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 6:35 P.M. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, for the purpose of considering amendments to the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:
a. Modify bylaw relating to non-conforming uses [§2.12-A, Article 12];
b. Clarify bylaw relating to assignment of uses as residential vs non-residential for purposes of height maximums in the LS1 and LS2 districts [Table A-2].
These are a summary of the proposed changes. Copies of the adopted and proposed regulations can be found at the Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road and may also be reviewed online at http://www.colchestervt.gov. To participate in the hearing, you may 1) attend in person or 2) send written comment to the Colchester Selectboard via USPS at the address herein or via email to Cathyann LaRose, [email protected].
Colchester Selectboard
Publication date July 3, 2024
