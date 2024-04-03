Town of Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners Notice of Public Meeting 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 Vermont Statutes Annotated (V.S.A.), Chapters 59, 61 & 101; and 24 APPENDIX (V.S.A.) § 113-103, the Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 6:35 PM to hear public comment on the following items:
The Draft Fiscal Year 2025 Stormwater Budget in the amount of $1,120,204 and the equivalent residential unit (ERU) value of$61.00 per year; and
The Draft Fiscal Year 2025 Wastewater Budget in the amount of $1,864,030; the usage rate of $.007607 per gallon, and the capacity rate of $1.556 per gallon.
If you have questions regarding any of these items, contact Karen Adams at 802-264-5620 or [email protected].
