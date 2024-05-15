Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearing Proposed Fy25 Water And Sewer Rates May 20, 2024, 6:35 PM 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex, VT hereby gives notice that a public hearing to discuss proposed changes in water and sewer rates for the Town of Essex will be held in person and online via Zoom:
Monday, May 20, 2024, 6:35 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060
Water rates are proposed to increase by 2.99%, from $6.18 per 1,000 gallons to $6.36 per 1,000 gallons. The yearly minimum public water charge is proposed to increase from $190 per year to $210 per year. Water initiation fees for new customers are proposed to remain at $5.90 per GPD of allocation plus a $1,000 base fee.
Sewer rates are proposed to increase 4.80%, from $10.91 per 1,000 gallons to $11.43 per 1,000 gallons. Sewer initiation fees for new customers are proposed to remain at $10.60 per gpd of allocation plus a $1,000 base fee.
Interim or final billing requests shall continue to be charged a fee of $35 for the service.
The proposed water and sewer budget and rate methodology are available at www.essexvt.org.
Please direct questions to Public Works Director Aaron Martin, P.E. or Water Quality Director Annie Costandi, P.E. at 802-878-1344 or [email protected] and [email protected].
Tracey Delphia, Chair
Essex Selectboard
