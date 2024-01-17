Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearing Proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Budget January 29, 2023, 6:35 PM 

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex, Vermont hereby gives notice that a public hearing on the 2024-2025 municipal budget for the Town of Essex will be held in person and online via Zoom:
• Monday, January 29, 2023, 6:35 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060)
The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed budget. The proposed FY2025 budget of $16,106,421 shows an increase in expenditures of $705,269, or 4.58% more than the current budget. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org/budget.
