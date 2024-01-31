Town of Essex Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing February 8, 2024 @6:00 P.M. 

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 31, 2024 at 10:10 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex, VT) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC; Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269; Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Consent Agenda: Jeremy & Samantha Gerber, 57 Osgood Hill Road, are proposing to subdivide their 9.02-acre lot into two (2) parcels. Lot 1 is proposed at 5.94 acres and Lot 2 is proposed at 3.08-acres. The property is located in the Agricultural/Residential (AR) and Floodplain Overlay (C2) Districts. Parcel ID:2/015/029/001.
2. Preliminary Plan- Pinewood Holdings, LLC, c/o Brian Marcotte, proposed a 33-Unit Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R), consisting of 18 single-family homes on individual lots; 15-triplex units on footprint lots and an approximate 88-acre open space lot for property located at 18 & 30 Timberland Drive (parcel IDs 2-084-001-000 and 2-085-001-001) and consists of 117-acres in the Medium Density Residential (R2) Zone.
3. Sketch Plan-Alan French is proposing a new conventional 9-lot residential subdivision, with 7 lots served by individual driveways connected to Chapin and Colonel Page Roads and 2 lots served by a shared driveway located at 60 Colonel Page Road, Parcel ID 2-010-071-000, located in the Low Density Residential (R1) Zone and Scenic Resource Preservation Overlay (SRPO) District.
View application materials at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. View complete Agenda at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com.
