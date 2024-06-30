Town of Essex Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing July 25, 2024, 6:30 pm 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Boundary Adjustment – James Diehl is proposing to convey 1.23 acres from 265 Browns River Road (Tax Map 15 Parcel 3) to Enisa and Refik Bahonjic at 259 Browns River Road (Tax Map 15 Parcel 4), in the Agricultural Residential (AR) and Scenic Resource Protection Overlay (SRPO) Districts. Parcel 1 will decrease in size from 30.00 acres to 28.77 acres. Parcel 2 will increase in size from 0.88 acres to 2.11 acres.
2. Simple Parcel – James Diehl is proposing a subdivision to create 2 lots (a 27.08 acre lot and a 4.68 acre lot) at 265 Browns River Road (Tax May 15 Parcel 3) in the Agricultural Residential (AR) and Scenic Resource Protection Overlay (SRPO) Districts. Proposed lot 2 will be the site of a new single-family residence. No new structures are proposed on Proposed lot 1 at this time.
Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
