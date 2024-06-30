Town of Essex Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing October 10, 2024, 6:30 pm 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Consent Agenda – Application of Jeffery & Estelle LeClair - Simple parcel subdivision at 120 Towers Rd, Parcel ID 2-010-056-006, located in the Low Density Residential (R1) and Scenic Resource Protection Overlay (SRPO) Districts. The proposed project will create a 2-lot subdivision with lot 1 having 11.82 acres and including the present LeClair residence. Lot 2 will be 4.02 acres and is planned for a new single-family dwelling and accessory dwelling unit.
Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
