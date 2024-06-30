Town of Essex Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearing September 12, 2024, 6:30 pm 

Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Site Plan Amendment – Di Stefano Landscaping is proposing to construct a +/- 4,800 sq foot commercial building located at 302 Colchester Rd, Parcel ID 2076020000, in the Industrial (I) District.

2. Sketch Plan – Sterling Homes is proposing a 28-lot subdivision (26 lots with single-family homes, 1 condominium lot with 8 living units and 15.44 acres open/common land) located at 53 Center Rd, Parcel ID 2087001000, in the Medium Density Residential (R2) District.

3. Sketch Plan – continued from May 9, 2024 - Eurowest Retail Partners, LTD is requesting a review of a proposed 170 residential units, comprised in 4 buildings at "The Essex Experience". The property is located at 21 Essex Way, Parcel ID 2092001001, located in the Mixed Use Development - Planned Unit Development (MXD-PUD) District.

Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.