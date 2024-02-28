Town of Essex Planning Commission: Notice Of Public Hearing, March 14, 2024, 6:00 pm 

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Sketch Plan- John and Carolyn Leo are proposing a new 8-lot commercial subdivision located at 15 Leo Drive, Parcel ID 2-008-004-203, located in the Industrial District (I1) Zone and Scenic Resource Preservation Overlay (SRPO) District.
Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
