February 21, 2024 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing March 7, 2024 - 6:00 PM 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Join in person at 81 Main Street Conference Room or Zoom link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85378709951?pwd=UWRTQnU0Nllod1FZVUU3b2pXWXlsQT09

Join via conference call (audio only): (305) 224 1968,Meeting ID: 853 7870 9951,Passcode 708118

Public Wifi is available at the Essex Municipal Offices, libraries, and hotspot listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

UNSPECIFIED USE: Lori Ann Grzywna K/N/A Lori A. Burritt: Proposal to operate a Short-Term Rental located at 88 Old Colchester Road in the Medium Density Residential (R2) Zone. Tax Map 6, Parcel 4.

