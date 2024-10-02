Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing October 22, 2024 - 6:00 PM 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85378709951?pwd=UWRTQnU0Nllod1FZVUU3b2pXWXlsQT09
Call (audio only): (305) 224 1968, Meeting ID: 853 7870 9951, Passcode 708118
Public Wifi is available at the Essex Municipal Offices, libraries, and hotspot listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
CONDITIONAL USE: Jena Katzman and Tom Atkins, are proposing to add a wedding/event space to their existing Bed and Breakfast business located at 478 Owls Woods (Parcel ID #2012028000) in the Conservation (C1) District.
Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
find, follow, fan us: