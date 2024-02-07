Town of Essex Annual Town Meeting Official Warning March 5, 2024 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Legal Voters of the Town of Essex in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified and warned to meet at Essex Middle School, 60 Founders Road, Essex, Vermont on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 to transact the following business by Australian Ballot. The polls for said ballot shall be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm at which time they shall be closed.
Article I. Shall the Town adopt a budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 as recommended by the Selectboard in the amount of $16,106,421?
Article II. Shall the Town of Essex adopt the proposed 2024 Town Plan?
Article III. Shall the voters require the Town Annual Report to list the location of commercial properties that received a municipal tax stabilization benefit within the report fiscal year, the amount of that benefit and property owners? (Advisory)
Article IV. Shall the voters require the Town Annual Report to list the names, position titles, salaries and benefits of all town employees within the annual report fiscal year? (Advisory)
Article V. Election of the following:Moderator, 1 vacancy (1-year term)Selectboard, 1 vacancy (3-year term)
The legal voters of the Town of Essex are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said annual meeting shall be in accordance with the Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Dated at Essex, Vermont, the 29th day of January 2024 by the Essex Town Selectboard.
