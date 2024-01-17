Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearing January 29, 2023 6:45 PM 

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.
Proposed Fiscal Year 2025 – 2029 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan
The Town of Essex Selectboard hereby gives notice that a public hearing on the FY2025 -2029 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan will be held in person and online via Zoom:
• Monday, January 29, 2024, 6:45 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comments on the proposed FY2025 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan.
The proposed FY2025 Capital Plan shows capital tax additions of $486,838, spending of $2,957,814, and an ending balance of $2,861,198. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org/budget.
