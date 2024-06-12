Town of Essex Zoning Board of Adjustment Public Hearing July 2, 2024 - 6:00 PM 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85378709951?pwd=UWRTQnU0Nllod1FZVUU3b2pXWXlsQT09
Call (audio only): (305) 224 1968, Meeting ID: 853 7870 9951, Passcode 708118
Public Wifi is available at the Essex Municipal Offices, libraries, and hotspot listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
VARIANCE: Gabe Handy d/b/a Franklin South LLC, is proposing a variance to reduce the front yard setback from 50' to 16.5' to accommodate a 50'x60' commercial building on an existing non-conforming lot located at 108 Colchester Road in the Mixed Use Development (MXD) and Floodplain Overlay (C2) Districts. Tax Map 48, Parcel 3.
Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
find, follow, fan us: