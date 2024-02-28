 Town Of Huntington Notice Of Development Review Board Zoom Meeting* Applications Under Review For March 19, 2024 – 7pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:

Conditional Use Review

Susan Wolff seeks approval for a garage on a 1.4 acre lot. Project is located in the Village District (1-acre zoning) on Hemlock Hill Drive. Tax Map ID# 16-029.

The project information is available on the town website www.huntingtonvt.org.Participation in a hearing is required to appeal a decision of the DRB. Application materials may be viewed the week before meeting.

-Yves Gonnet, DRB Staff, February 26, 2024

* Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853092094?pwd=K2pFMU9MMkpQcDQrMVVSakFxWXUzUT09 Meeting ID: 828 5309 2094 Passcode: 328992 / Questions: 802-434-3557.

